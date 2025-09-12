Heavy Rainfall Leave Lumding’s Nabin Pally Submerged, Residents Blame Civic Apathy

Lumding: Overnight heavy rainfall exposed the fragile civic infrastructure of Lumding town, leaving Ward No. 13 (Nabin Pally area) waterlogged and residents struggling with knee-deep floodwaters. Roads turned into streams, while clogged drains and stagnant water entered several homes, disrupting daily life.

Locals expressed strong resentment against Executive Officer of Lumding Municipality and Ward Commissioner Mamita Das, alleging negligence and broken promises.

“In July we faced the same flooding. The ward commissioner and executive officer visited and assured us the matter would be raised with the Chief Minister, but nothing has changed. Today again, water is inside our homes,” said a resident.

Residents complained that drains remain clogged and garbage piles up without proper disposal. “Sometimes the commissioner clears a little, but then the same drains. With no outlet, water always enters our homes,” another added.

Frustaration has now turned into political anger, with locals warning that if the Nabin Pally flooding issue is not resolved soon, they will boycott the upcoming elections.