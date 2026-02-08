India-US trade framework to boost businesses, digital economy: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said the India-US interim trade framework will make it easier, faster and more competitive for Indian businesses to reach global markets, while also boosting the digital economy, supporting MSMEs and safeguarding farmers' interests.

In a social media post, Khandu said the framework has the potential to reduce compliance burdens, streamline export procedures and bring down costs for consumers. He credited the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the India-US trade framework is making it easier, faster and more competitive for Indian businesses to reach global markets," Khandu said in a post on X. Emphasizing the practical benefits for exporters, he said the arrangement would help eliminate repetitive testing and certification processes.

"Indian exporters will face fewer duplicate procedures, saving time, cost and effort," he said, adding that the alignment of standards would improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Highlighting improved market access, the chief minister said the framework would enable faster entry of Indian goods into the US, the world's largest economy, as lower compliance burdens would allow smoother movement of products.

