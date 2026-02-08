Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for 10-bedded AYUSH hospital at Merengipara

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Reinforcing the Meghalaya government's push to take healthcare closer to people in remote and border regions, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 10-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Merengipara in South West Garo Hills district under the National AYUSH Mission, calling it a decisive step towards dignity-driven, accessible and trust-based public healthcare.

Addressing a gathering of elected representatives, officials and local residents, the Chief Minister said the project symbolizes more than physical infrastructure. "Today, we are not merely laying a foundation stone; we are laying the groundwork for a future where quality healthcare reaches people where they live, with dignity, accessibility and trust," he said, setting the tone for what the government projects as a shift towards decentralized and holistic health services in underserved areas.

The programme was attended by Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A. Sangma, Salmanpara MLA Ian Botham M. Sangma, senior district officials and representatives of line departments. The Chief Minister said the Integrated AYUSH Hospital reflects the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery in border and rural belts, where access has historically remained limited.

Providing details of the project, Sangma said the hospital has been approved for the 2025-26 financial year with a total outlay of Rs 7 crore, and that 35 new posts are proposed under the project. These include AYUSH doctors, nurses and yoga instructors to ensure reliable and continuous healthcare services. He added that the facility will also provide inpatient care, addressing a critical gap in the region where medical services have largely been confined to outpatient treatment.

Linking healthcare to broader social outcomes, the Chief Minister said the hospital will play a significant role in de-addiction programmes and youth wellness initiatives. "A healthy youth is the foundation of a strong and resilient Meghalaya," he said, urging the community to actively engage with and take ownership of the facility. "It is built for you, your children, and generations to come," he added.

Also Read: PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 inspires youth: Tripura CM Saha