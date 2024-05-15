Assam: Mother and child health camp held at Dhubri Girls’ College

DHUBRI: A child and mother health check-up camp was organized on International Mother’s Day by Dhubri District Chemists & Druggists Association at Dhubri Girls’ College premises.

A huge number of mothers with their babies totalling around 200 across Dhubri district had undergone various pathological tests and their health complications were examined by renowned paediatrician, Dr. Tapas Majumdar, child neuro- psychratist, Dr. Debangana Baruah, Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed and radiologist, Rahul Khetawat. Free medicines were given as prescribed by the physicians.

Speaking on the occasion in a simple function organized by the association in the auditorium of the college, an ardent social worker, Bimal Oswal thanked and appreciated the association for organising a health camp on the occasion of International Child and Mother’s Day.

“Apart from business, I believe that it is an opportunity for each and every chemists and drug dealers to serve the people in need of medical care, and organizing such specific healthcare camp for child and mother is really a praiseworthy service. I hope the association will continue to conduct healthcare camps in the days to come,” Oswal added.

Talking to “The Sentinel”, president of Dhubri District Chemists & Druggists Association, Mahammad Salim, general secretary, Biplab Ghosh and joint secretary, Ashadur Zaman informed they were overwhelmed by people’s support and cooperation in organizing this health camp successfully as the patients who attended the camp were hugely benefitted.

“We assure people of Dhubri district about organising such a health camp in a big way with more doctors and resources,” they said.

