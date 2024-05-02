Indian Army sets up VSK to aid veterans of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a bid to assist the ex-servicemen of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, a Veterans Service Kendra (VSK) for veterans, veer-matas, and veer naris has been set up by the Indian Army at the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The VSK was set up on Tuesday, with two warriors of the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, namely Tonkesor Gogoi and Loknath Gogoi, witnessing the launch, an official communiqué informed us here on Wednesday.

The VSK was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Akash Johar, in which Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Brigadier Himanshu Bhatnagar, Cdr, 56 Arty Bde, Group Captain (rtd) Mohonto Panging, ASP Pankaj Lamba, ADC (HQs) Tatling Pertin, and senior army officials from Sigar military station were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the GOC informed that in an effort to reach out to the veterans of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army has established the second VSK in Arunachal, with the aim of reinvigorating the bond with the beloved veterans and keeping up with the spirit of 'Our Veterans, Our Pride'.

Our ex-servicemen and veer-naris and veer-matas got a permanent office (single point grievance redressal cell) close to them, from where they could register and follow up on their grievances and report anomalies in documentation, avail facilities of CSD, Aadhaar authentication, SPARSH, library, and internet facilities, the GOC said. The VSK would also provide them with information about post-retirement benefits, government beneficial schemes, and details of various entries in the Army, including Agniveer recruitment training, etc.

While interacting with the veterans and Veer Naris, he conveyed his gratitude for their service and sacrifices for the nation.

The VSK stands as a testament to the unwavering support of the Indian Army for its veterans, he said, adding that it embodies the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity that define the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces.

The DC also spoke on the occasion, the communique added.

