Indian Army’s 2 JAT Battalion scales 6,889-metre Mt Khangchengyao in Sikkim

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ITANAGAR: A 12-member mountaineering team of the Indian Army's 2 JAT Battalion (Mooltan), led by Major Vatti Chandra Kumar, has successfully scaled Mt Khangchengyao (6,889 metres), in North Sikkim, further strengthening the battalion's record in high-altitude mountaineering. The team reached the summit at 10:28 am on September 15 and unfurled the National Tricolour and the JAT Regiment Colour, marking the successful completion of the expedition, an official communique informed here on Saturday.

The expedition began from Rayang in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on August 17, following which the team underwent acclimatisation at Lachung, Thangu and Giagoan before beginning the challenging ascent.

The climbers negotiated rugged terrain, steep slopes and glaciers while operating in extreme cold and low-oxygen conditions. The successful ascent demonstrated the team's endurance, determination and ability to operate in demanding high-altitude environments.

The latest achievement adds to the mountaineering record of 2 JAT Battalion, which has earlier undertaken successful expeditions to Mt Jago Kangri (6,550 metres) in the Siachen Glacier region, Mt Bandarpunch (6,316 metres), Mt Satopanth (7,075 metres) and Mt Jogin-I (6,465 metres).

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