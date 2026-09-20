Renikton Tongkhar keeps BJP option open as eight UDP MLAs weigh reported BJP move

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator from Mawkyrwat constituency Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar has not ruled out the BJP option amid reports of eight UDP MLAs considering a move to the BJP, keeping his political options open amid growing uncertainty within the regional party over the future course of its legislators.

Amid reports that the UDP may opt for disciplinary action against the eight legislators, Tongkhar defended the MLAs and said that although they had not directly stated that they would join the BJP, they had indicated to the party's top leadership during the recently held Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting that they could consider a move to the BJP if their demands were met. Tongkhar said the eight legislators had placed their demands before the Government of India and signalled that they could reconsider their political position depending on the response.

"Directly, they didn't say they will join BJP, but they have indicated that if their demands are met, they gave a signal that we may move anytime," the UDP MLA said. Tongkhar said the legislators had also consulted their supporters in their respective constituencies before considering their political options.

"It has become very clear, the UDP MLAs went to their constituencies, met their people. They had meetings with their supporters and their supporters agreed to them joining. Supporters have agreed," the Mawkyrwat MLA said.

He said the eight legislators were responsible and experienced political leaders and that he would respect whatever decision they ultimately took.

"Leaders, they have got their own calculation, own assessment. They are responsible leaders. They are mature and experienced. Whatever decision they take, I will respect their decision," Renikton said.

Tongkhar also made it clear that he was not part of the group of eight and said no discussion had taken place with him regarding the reported BJP move. Asked whether he would consider an invitation from the BJP along with the eight MLAs, he declined to close the door on such a possibility.

"Let's see when the time comes, I will not say anything. There is a saying in politics, there is only a comma, not a full stop," he added.

Tongkhar further said political equations could change at any point and that decisions would be taken when the circumstances arose. He said there was currently no plan or discussion involving him. "Politics is so dynamic, it can change at any point of time. We will make the decision once we reach the bridge. Sometimes in politics one year is a long time and sometimes five years is also a very short time, so we can't say anything," the UDP MLA said.

The remarks came amid indications from UDP General Secretary Titosstarwell Chyne that the party's State Parliamentary Board or disciplinary committee could take suo motu cognisance of reports that eight of the party's MLAs were in talks with the BJP. Chyne had indicated that show-cause notices and other disciplinary measures could follow, while any decision, including possible suspension, would have to be taken collectively. No decision had been taken so far.

With eight of the UDP's 12 MLAs reportedly in contact with the BJP, the episode had brought the party's internal discipline, legislative cohesion and future political alignment into focus. Tongkhar's comments indicated that he was not ruling out a future BJP option even as the reported group of eight awaited a response to its demands.

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