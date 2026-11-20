CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Outgoing Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang said the high-profile Sonam case demonstrated how social media could help law enforcement agencies track suspects and gather crucial investigative leads.

Speaking on the day of her retirement on Thursday, Nongrang said investigators had used the wide reach of social media to pursue suspects and obtain important leads during the investigation. The first woman from Meghalaya to head the state police also acknowledged challenges in strengthening the force's investigative capabilities, particularly in cyber security. She said manpower shortages had limited opportunities for personnel to receive specialised training, attend advanced courses and gain professional exposure. On the growing drug menace, Nongrang warned that Meghalaya was shifting from being a transit state to a drug-consuming state, with drug use continuing to rise. She said the problem extended beyond hard drugs and required greater attention. The Centre had identified the issue as a priority for the next four years, with 2029 set as the target for making Meghalaya drug-free.

She also admitted that the state lacked an effective coordinated mechanism to address crimes against women and children, involving departments such as Social Welfare and Health, along with the State Commission for Women. She expressed hope that the recruitment of more women police personnel would strengthen the response and increase the deployment of women officers at police stations.

Reflecting on the violence on August 19, Nongrang acknowledged that the police response should have been quicker. She said the department had conducted several assessments to identify shortcomings and learn from the incident. She noted that the pressure group had obtained permission to hold the protest and had given an undertaking to maintain peace before the situation escalated. Rejecting claims of widespread lawlessness in Meghalaya, she said her experience of working in mainland India and other states had convinced her that people in Meghalaya showed greater respect for the law.

Nongrang identified the pending approval of the Meghalaya Police Manual, despite its finalisation, as one of her regrets at the end of her tenure.

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