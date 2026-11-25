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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections had nearly tripled since its introduction in 2017, reaching a record Rs 22.27 lakh crore in 2025-26, compared to Rs 7.40 lakh crore in 2017-18.

In a social media post, Mein attributed the growth to rising domestic consumption, improved tax compliance and an expanding tax base. He said digital analytics and technology-driven monitoring had helped plug revenue leakages and curb tax evasion.

Mein said the increase in collections reflected the formalisation and expansion of the Indian economy and marked progress towards a more transparent, efficient and unified national economy. The GST was introduced on July 1, 2017, bringing various central and state indirect taxes under a common tax structure to create a unified national market.

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