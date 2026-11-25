CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday claimed that the BJP's victory margin in the upcoming civic elections would increase compared to the previous polls, citing the performance of party workers and corporators over the past five years.

Saha made the remarks while campaigning door-to-door for BJP candidate Ratna Dutta in Ward No. 20 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation. He visited households in the Surya Chaumuhani Road and Central Road areas.

He said the party had received a positive response from residents during its door-to-door campaign and maintained that its focus was to serve the common people.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Saha claimed that he had not witnessed the former Chief Minister conducting door-to-door campaigns during his 20-year tenure.

Saha urged voters to cast their votes early on November 27 in favour of BJP candidates bearing the lotus symbol.

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