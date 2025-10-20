Indigenous people join rally demanding implementation of Anti-Conversion Act APFRA in Arunachal

ITANAGAR: Thousands of Arunachal Pradesh's Indigenous people, representing 27 districts, 26 major tribes, and 100 subtribes, marched in traditional attire to Itanagar, the capital city, on Saturday to demand the implementation of the Anti-Conversion Act, APFRA 1978, which Christians in the state strongly oppose.

The Indigenous people of Arunachal, who are becoming a minority due to the spread of Christianity, worship Donyi Polo, where "Donyi" means "sun" and "Polo" means "moon".

IFCSAP Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh President Emi Rumi, speaking to the media, said that the indigenous faith believers organized the rally to demand full-fledged implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) to save the indigenous faith and tradition of the state.

"This Act was introduced in 1978, within four months of the State Assembly's maiden session, for the welfare of the indigenous tribal society. Despite repeated requests, it has not been implemented yet," the President said.

He said the APFRA got the presidential assent within a short period, but successive governments paid "lip service" to the indigenous faith believers. "If it is implemented, we will be able to preserve and maintain our culture, tradition, and rituals," he added.

Members of the IFCSAP said the tribal people were increasingly converting to other religions, and without the APFRA in place, the indigenous faiths would soon become extinct.

On February 17, members of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) staged an eight-hour hunger strike against the APFRA in Itanagar. Among the participants were some MLAs, who also held a rally opposing this act.

According to ACF President Tarh Miri, the APFRA violates the freedom to hold faith and religious beliefs. "Anti-conversion law is enforced in 11 states. We oppose this Act as it is only against Christianity," he said, adding the enforcement of the APFRA would create hatred among the people who "should be free to change faith".

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said a directive from the Gauhati High Court has necessitated the implementation of the APFRA. In September 2024, the court asked the government to finalize the Act's draft rules within six months. (ANI)

