Itanagar: Representatives of various political parties trained on election matters

Itanagar: Representatives of various political parties were sensitized on election expenditure monitoring, media certification and monitoring committee, sugham, suvidha, IT cell and model code of conduct provisions during a training conducted at DC office at Yupia near Itanagar, on Monday.

Addressing the participants Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen said that the role of political agents is very crucial for the conduct of elections smoothly. He requested for cooperation and adherence to the MCC guidelines.

SP Taru Gusar appealed for avoiding any form of coercion, intimidation, or violence that could affect the freedom of voters to exercise their democratic rights.

Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath spoke on election expenditure monitoring and how the team plays a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections by monitoring and regulating the expenditure of candidates and political parties during the election period.

DIPRO Ramar Jokik highlighted the role of the media certification and monitoring committee in curbing cases of paid news during the election period and the need for clearance of political advertisements by the MCMC before being telecast on television channels and social media.

EAC Khoda Lasa spoke about the Model Code of Conduct. He touched upon the key features of MCC like prohibition of political advertisements, restrictions of campaign, use of government machinery, maintenance of harmony etc, a press release informed.

Also Read: ‘Despite ethnic strife, development initiatives must be pushed forward in Manipur’: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh

Also Watch: