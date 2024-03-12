‘Despite ethnic strife, development initiatives must be pushed forward in Manipur’: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh

Imphal: Amid Manipur grappling with ethnic strife for over ten months, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday asserted that development initiatives must be pushed forward, acknowledging the adverse impact on the populace across various domains.

In his remarks at the launch of the construction of a natural grass football ground in Lamlai in Imphal East district, he said: “Development works need to be continued, although the state has been passing through a rough phase.”

Biren Singh, who holds the home portfolio, commended the resilience of the youth and women in the face of adversity. He emphasised the pivotal role of hard work and dedication in achieving progress in all sectors.

Acknowledging the unity among the state’s indigenous population against forces attempting to disrupt communal harmony, the Chief Minister urged citizens not to disrupt the movement of vehicles and people, emphasising the long-standing co-existence.

The football ground is part of several projects for Manipur, whose foundation stones were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via virtual mode on Saturday.

Under the “Viksit Bharat Viksit North East” programme in Itanagar, the PM unveiled projects worth Rs 55,600 crore for six northeast states, including Manipur. Of them, projects totalling Rs 3,500 crore were for Manipur.

“Of the important projects for which the foundation stones were laid, the construction of football ground with natural grass at Lamlai was also included, and so the state government has decided to commence the construction work on Sunday,” Biren Singh said.

Expressing gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for addressing the crisis in the state and his parliamentary discourse on its causes, the Chief Minister highlighted his government’s relentless efforts to ensure the security and safety of the state and its people. He also appreciated the support and guidance from Central leaders, citing the implementation of measures such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) System, fencing along the India-Myanmar border with Manipur, and the announcement of the suspension of the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar. (IANS)

