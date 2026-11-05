Itanagar shutdown evokes mixed response over detention of Siang project protesters

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 12-hour shutdown called by the People's Rights Action Committee (PRAC) in the Itanagar Capital Region from 5 am on Wednesday evoked a mixed response, with government offices functioning while shops and business establishments remained closed.

Capital SP Jummar Basar said the shutdown remained peaceful, with no reports of law-and-order problems or untoward incidents. Security personnel were deployed at key locations, including the Civil Secretariat and Lok Bhavan.

The protesters demanded the release of those detained in connection with the October 23 protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

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