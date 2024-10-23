J P Nadda Honors Arunachal BJP Team for Outstanding Achievement

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A seven-member team of BJP-Arunachal Pradesh unit led by its president Biyuram Waghe attended the national level meeting on Sangthan Parv in New Delhi recently. During the meeting, the team was honoured by national president J P Nadda for becoming the first state to reach the target assigned by the central office with 98 per cent.

The party’s national president felicitated the state vice president Nani Lajie for his efforts in enabling the state reach the target, a party release informed here on Tuesday.

