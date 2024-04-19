Modi has changed definition of politics in India: National President of Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda

Boko: National President of Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda on Thursday addressed a huge election rally in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district. Around 20 thousand people from Kamrup and Goalpara districts participated in this election rally organized at Dudhnoi public playground from 3 pm. Nadda, speaking at the gathering, claimed that in the past ten years, Assam had been freed from terror, strikes, and bandhs, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned the state into a symbol of empowerment, peace, and good administration.

He is the first Prime Minister of the country who has visited the northeastern states 70 times and connected them with the mainstream of development. Not only this, following the Prime Minister’s guidelines, the Union Ministers visited Assam and other northeastern states 680 times and emphasized timely implementation of development projects. Criticizing the previous governments, he said that earlier parties used to do politics of evil by dividing people in the name of religion, caste and vote bank, but after Modiji came to power in the country, he changed the definition and culture of politics in the country and changed it to the politics of development. Now politics means development and development means Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

