JAC gives Arunachal govt seven-day ultimatum, demands time-bound probe into alleged fisheries scam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the alleged Arunachal Pradesh fisheries scam on Friday gave the state government seven days to act on its memorandum seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged irregularities, warning of a democratic movement if no action is taken.

Addressing a press conference in Itanagar, JAC secretary Takam Chacha expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the investigation despite the registration of an FIR. He said the committee had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu demanding transparency and accountability.

The JAC alleged that crores of rupees were siphoned off through non-existent or incomplete fishery projects and claimed several ponds and related infrastructure shown as completed existed only on paper.

The committee called for a fair, independent and time-bound investigation and sought strict action against those found responsible. Chacha warned that the JAC would launch a democratic movement if the government failed to address its concerns within seven days. The fisheries department and the state government did not respond to the allegations.

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