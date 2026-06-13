Rijiju Hails 12 Years of Modi Rule for Transforming Infrastructure, Welfare and Security

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said India had undergone significant transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, citing advances in infrastructure, connectivity, welfare, manufacturing and national security.

Addressing reporters in Itanagar, Rijiju said more than 8 lakh km of rural roads had been built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, with nearly half constructed during the last 12 years. He highlighted projects such as the Sela Tunnel, Nechiphu Tunnel and the proposed Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said railway electrification had reached 99.6 per cent of the broad-gauge network and noted that 164 Vande Bharat trains had modernised rail travel. He added that the number of operational airports had increased from 74 before 2014 to around 164.

Rijiju said welfare schemes had led to the construction of over 12 crore toilets and provided tap water connections to more than 16 crore rural households. He also highlighted the expansion of banking access through the Jan Dhan Yojana and India's emergence as a major manufacturing hub.

On national security, he said indigenous defence production and exports had reached record levels, laying the foundation for a developed and self-reliant India.

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