JNCSU seeks early release of arrested students ahead of December exams

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Jawaharlal Nehru College Students' Union (JNCSU) appealed to the East Siang Superintendent of Police for the early release of 18 students arrested over violence during protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Pasighat, citing their semester examinations scheduled for December.

In a representation, the union said continued detention could disrupt the students' academic preparations and affect their examination performance. It urged police to consider their release in accordance with the law and assured cooperation in maintaining discipline and peace.

Violence erupted in Pasighat on October 23 during protests against the proposed 11,200-MW project. Incidents of stone-throwing, arson and vandalism were reported, and several police personnel were injured.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said police had arrested 18 students from the college. Of them, 10 remained in judicial custody, while eight had been released on bail.

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