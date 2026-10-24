CM Khandu Appeals for Dialogue After Anti-Dam Protests Turn Violent in Pasighat

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has issued an urgent appeal for dialogue with organizations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The call follows a wave of arson, looting, and vandalism that gripped Pasighat after a 12-hour bandh called by anti-dam groups.

The violence erupted late Friday night after the shutdown in Siang, Upper Siang, and East Siang districts concluded, persisting until 3:30 AM on Saturday.

Mobs targeted critical infrastructure, torching the Pasighat Police Station and an NHPC office. The residences of state BJP president Kaling Moyong and local MLAs Oni Panyang and Ninong Ering were also ransacked and looted.

Condemning the destruction, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized that protests must remain within legal boundaries. However, he reiterated the government’s willingness to address public concerns openly.

"The government’s doors are always open. Any organization or association that wants to discuss the SUMP project is welcome," Khandu stated.

He offered to hold round-table discussions at any convenient location—whether in Itanagar, Pasighat, or affected villages—assuring stakeholders that public consensus remains central to the project's future.