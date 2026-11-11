Meghalaya: Fire engulfs tent-house equipment godown near NEEPCO office in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A massive fire engulfed a godown opposite the NEEPCO office at Demseiñiong in Shillong on Tuesday at around 2.30 pm, prompting an emergency response from fire and emergency services personnel.

The godown reportedly stored tent-house materials and event-rental equipment used for weddings and other social functions.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the cause of the fire had not yet been ascertained, although the owner suspected a short circuit.

No casualties were reported. Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were yet to be officially confirmed.

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