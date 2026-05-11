Khandu Hails Himanta as ‘Engine of Growth’, Says Assam’s Rise Will Power Northeast

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated his Assam counterpart Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party in Assam, expressing confidence that the neighbouring state would witness greater progress under his continued leadership.

Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam Assembly on Sunday morning, paving the way for him to become the chief minister for a second consecutive term in the state. Khandu in a social media post stated that Assam under Sarma’s leadership has emerged as ‘a strong engine of growth and development in the Northeast’ and asserted that the state’s advancement would significantly contribute to the prosperity and economic progress of the entire region, including Arunachal Pradesh. “Heartiest congratulations to Dr Himanta Biswa Ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party. Under your visionary leadership, Assam has emerged as a strong engine of growth and development in the Northeast,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister further expressed confidence that with the continued guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam would achieve ‘even greater progress in the years ahead’. “The advancement of Assam will not only strengthen the state itself but will also greatly contribute to the development, connectivity, economic growth, and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region,” Khandu said, while wishing Sarma a ‘successful, impactful, and glorious tenure in service of the people and the nation’. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended his congratulations to Sarma, describing his leadership as instrumental in bringing ‘unprecedented growth across sectors’ in Assam. In a social media post, Mein said Assam under Sarma has set ‘new benchmarks of development, good governance, and public welfare in the Northeast’. “May your new tenure bring continued success, transformative achievements, and greater service to the people of Assam and the Northeast,” Mein said.

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