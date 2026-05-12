Khandu Hails India’s Technological Prowess, Calls Nation Emerging Global Leader on National Technology Day

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday hailed India's growing technological strength, scientific excellence and self-reliance on the occasion of National Technology Day, saying the country continues to emerge as a global leader in science, defence and innovation.

Khandu in a social media post said the day commemorates the successful Pokhran-II nuclear tests, which he described as a defining moment that showcased India's technological strength and resolve before the world.

"On the occasion of National Technology Day, we celebrate India's remarkable journey of scientific excellence, innovation, and self-reliance," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Highlighting the country's progress in various sectors, Khandu said, "Today, with rapid advancements in indigenous defence systems, next-generation technologies, and space innovation, India continues to emerge as a global leader in science and technology."

Paying tribute to the scientific community, he added, "A heartfelt salute to our scientists, engineers, and innovators whose dedication continues to build a stronger, self-reliant, and future-ready India. Jai Hind!"

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended greetings on the occasion and stressed the role of technology in improving people's lives and strengthening governance.

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