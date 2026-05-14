Khandu, Mein hail Rangasamy’s historic fifth term as Puducherry Chief Minister

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday congratulated veteran leader N Rangasamy on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a historic fifth term, expressing confidence that the Union Territory would continue to witness progress under his leadership.

In a post on X, Khandu said Rangasamy's continued acceptance among the people was a testament to his dedication towards the growth and well-being of Puducherry.

He said the Union Territory would continue to make strides in infrastructure, tourism, youth empowerment, healthcare and economic development under the veteran leader's stewardship.

"Warmest congratulations to Shri N. Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry once again. My heartfelt best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure ahead in service of the people," Khandu added.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended congratulations to Rangasamy, describing his return to office as a reflection of the people's trust and confidence in his leadership. In a social media post, Mein said the NDA remained committed to the development, welfare and progress of Puducherry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wished the new government a successful tenure focused on good governance, inclusive growth and public welfare.

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