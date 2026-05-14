CM Sangma unveils Meghalaya-ADB skill development plan to curb youth migration and boost livelihoods

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With nearly 50% of its population comprising Gen Z, the creation of livelihoods and job opportunities remains the "biggest challenge" before the government, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Wednesday, while announcing that the State is partnering with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a major skill development push.

Addressing the Skillerate 2026 programme organised by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development, the Chief Minister said the State government had decided to design its own skill development architecture after finding that several centrally sponsored schemes did not always produce the "desired outcome."

"Meghalaya is a young state where 50 percent of our population are below the age of 20 years. Hence, a large number of jobs are to be created to sustain our economy. Every year, around 60,000 individuals enter the workforce, and these numbers will increase in the coming years," Sangma said.

He added that the programme is one of the most important initiatives of the State government.

"Creation of livelihood and job opportunities is the biggest challenge for our government and for any other government," he said.

Stating that the Government of India runs several programmes across the country, he said:

"There are many programmes conducted by the Government of India, but as with many nationwide schemes, there are challenges at the state level, and therefore they do not always lead to the desired outcomes. Hence, the State government has decided to come up with its own skill development programme, funded by us, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank."

The Chief Minister said the government recognises that aspirations among young people are rapidly changing, with many seeking sustainable and dignified livelihoods. He also pointed to what he described as "forced migration" of youths outside the State in search of employment opportunities.

He said the State has spent around Rs 80 crore over the last three years on skill development, while trained youths have collectively earned about Rs 150 crore during the same period.

"A dignified amount of money is being earned by individuals who have been trained," he said.

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