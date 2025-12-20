Khandu seeks urgent action on delayed Itanagar-Banderdewa NH stretch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday reviewed the progress of the Itanagar–Banderdewa package-B of National Highway 415 and expressed concern over delays and poor execution that have caused ‘avoidable public hardship’, particularly during the monsoon season.

“This is a crucial 11.5-km road in the state capital, and delays along with poor execution have caused avoidable hardship to the public, especially during the monsoon,” Khandu said in a post on X after the review.

Emphasizing immediate corrective measures, he said clear instructions have been issued to ensure that the road is made ‘safe, fully trafficable, and fit for uninterrupted vehicular movement within this winter’.

The chief minister asserted that public convenience would be the guiding principle going forward.

“This critical road will now move forward with urgency, accountability, and a people-first approach,” he said, underlining that lapses in execution would no longer be tolerated.

The Itanagar–Banderdewa stretch of NH 415 is of major strategic and economic importance as it serves as the primary gateway connecting the state capital with Assam and the rest of the country.

Besides easing daily commuter traffic, the corridor is vital for movement of essential supplies, emergency services, and defence logistics, while also supporting trade, tourism and administrative mobility in the capital region.

Also Read: Eastern Army Commander reviews security along India-B’desh border in Mizoram, Tripura