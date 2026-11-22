NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Saturday alleged that the previous Congress-led Union government had left the Indian Armed Forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh unsupported in 1962 during the war with China, claiming that the "humiliation" will never be forgotten.

Taking to X, Rijiju claimed, "We'll never forget 1962 humiliation. Congress left Armed Forces & people of Arunachal Pradesh to fend for themselves in 1962. This is a big lesson for us. Congress kept our people poor & State underdeveloped. Time has changed now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji." (IANS)

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