IMPHAL: Senior Congress leaders, including former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, on Sunday visited patients undergoing treatment at Shija Hospital and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal following a suspected adulterated liquor incident that has reportedly claimed 17 lives in the state. The leaders called for a swift investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.

The Congress delegation, which included Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president, MLAs and former Minister AK Mirabai Devi, interacted with patients and their families, enquired about their health conditions and sought details about the treatment being provided at the two hospitals.

The incident, reportedly linked to the consumption of locally brewed liquor in the Chakpikarong area of Chandel district, has prompted the state government to initiate an investigation and undertake medical screening of around 1,000 people.(ANI)

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