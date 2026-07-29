Tripura Court Hands Two-Year Jail Term to Pakistani Woman for Illegal Entry into India

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A Pakistani national, Louis Nigat Arthur Vane alias Nigi, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in Sabroom on Monday for illegally entering India. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

She was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sabroom Railway Station on October 11, 2025, after arriving on the Kanchenjunga Express and allegedly wandering around the station. She was later handed over to Sabroom Police.

During interrogation, she initially claimed to be a resident of Delhi. However, she later admitted that she was from Pakistan's Punjab province. Police also recovered Bangladeshi and Pakistani mobile numbers linked to her.

According to the investigation, she had been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment in Nepal in 2024 in a drug-related case. In 2025, she allegedly escaped from prison during unrest in Nepal and travelled to Siliguri. From there, she boarded the Kanchenjunga Express to Sabroom, allegedly intending to enter Bangladesh with the help of a broker.

Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom Police Station Apu Das filed the chargesheet against her on January 31, 2026. Following the trial, SDJM Sushovan Das on Monday sentenced Louis Nigat Arthur Vane alias Nigi to two years' imprisonment.

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