Kiren Rijiju reaffirms centre’s commitment to Arunachal’s progress

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh, saying he remains deeply devoted to the welfare of the people and ensuring meaningful initiatives reach every corner of the state.

Addressing a public gathering at Yazali in Keyi Panyor district, Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, highlighted that he has consistently facilitated projects to advance the aspirations of the people. He assured the gathering that he would continue to support the people of Keyi Panyor and promote the district’s growth in the coming years.

Earlier, Rijiju laid the foundation stone for three projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), including the infrastructure development of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Yazali, the installation of solar street lamps at Peni village, and the development of the Joram Primary Health Centre.

During the day’s programme, Rijiju interacted with shopkeepers and traders at Yazali Market in a GST awareness session, highlighting the government’s efforts to ease compliance and extend support to small businesses. At the Yazali government higher secondary school auditorium, local MLA Toko Tatung welcomed Rijiju and other dignitaries, while the Market Welfare Association of Keyi Panyor presented tokens of appreciation.

The event saw the participation of Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, MLAs Tojir Koyu and Toko Tatung, former minister and APEDA chairman Taba Tedir, Zilla Parishad chairperson Likha Sangcchore, SP Angad Mehta, along with heads of departments, PRI leaders, traders, and members of the public.

Later, at Yupia in Papum Pare district, Rijiju laid the foundation stone for two more PMJVK projects: the infrastructure development of the primary health centre at Jote under Sangdupota circle (?2 crore), and the construction of a multipurpose hall at Sangring village under Sagalee (?1 crore)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Showcases Cultural Harmony at Ziro Festival of Music

Also Watch: