Kiren Rijiju to attend ‘Vande Mataram @150’ event in Arunachal Pradesh University

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ITANAGAR: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will grace the grand celebration of 'Vande Mataram @150' at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Arunachal Pradesh East Siang district on Thursday, with around 1,500 students, teachers and members of the public expected to take part in the national-level commemoration marking 150 years of the National Song.

Sponsored by the union Culture ministry, the programme is being organised by the Mass Communication department of the lone state university and is significant as a national cultural event is being held at Pasighat, the centurion town of the state and the gateway to the Siang region.

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