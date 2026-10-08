Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Six-Month Extension for GHADC Term Amid Electoral Preparations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved a further six-month extension of the term of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), paving the way for the state government to complete the delimitation and other electoral processes before holding the council elections.

MDA Government Spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla said the earlier extension was necessitated by the situation in Garo Hills and the need to undertake delimitation and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Last time, because of the unfortunate incident and the issue that happened in Garo Hills, we could not hold the election. After that, the election was extended for six months because we had to do the delimitation and SIR," Shylla said.

He said the existing six-month extension is due to expire on October 17, while the law provides for an extension of up to one year.

"Because the process is still on, we extended it for six months, and the six months is going to end on October 17," Shylla said.

"Keeping in mind that the process of delimitation is still on, which is going to be completed soon, the Cabinet has approved the extension for another six months. We hope that in six months we can complete the election process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council," he added.

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