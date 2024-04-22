Kolkata Businessman Missing for Weeks Found in Arunachal Amid Investment Scam

GUWAHATI: A businessmen from Kolkata in West Bengal who has been missing for over two weeks, was found in Lower Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.
The man was identified as Noor Alam which had been missing from Dibrugarh since April 5.
After his disappearance, his family contacted the police, who then launched an investigation and found him in Dibang valley.
His family also said that they got a ransom call demanding Rs 1 crore for his release.
After receiving the call, the police located Alam and also arrested his associate Rakesh Singh.
Nor told the police that he had traveled to Dibrugarh for business where he met Rakesh Singh along with another person named Kumar.
Nor Alam was reportedly kidnapped by Rakesh and Kumar due to a failed investment deal. They had convinced Noor that he could double Rs 70 lakh they had invested.
A meeting was set up, and Noor was brought to a hotel in Paltan Bazar where they agreed that Noor would transfer Rs 2 core via RTGS and the other two would provide Rs 5 crore in cash.
Noor was later taken to Arunachal Pradesh, where he transferred the Rs 2 crore. However, Rs 1 crore was returned to the accuser’s account.
When Rakesh and Kumar failed to provide the remaining cash, they kept Noor captive. With assiatnce from authorities in Arunachal Pradesh, the police located Noor and expected to return him to Kolkata soon.
Noor’s family initially kept the kidnapping a secret but eventually filed a police report when negotiations failed.
The police investigation suggests that Noor may have been willing to go with the kidnappers initially.
