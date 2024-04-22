Kolkata Businessman Missing for Weeks Found in Arunachal Amid Investment Scam

GUWAHATI: A businessmen from Kolkata in West Bengal who has been missing for over two weeks, was found in Lower Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The man was identified as Noor Alam which had been missing from Dibrugarh since April 5.

After his disappearance, his family contacted the police, who then launched an investigation and found him in Dibang valley.

His family also said that they got a ransom call demanding Rs 1 crore for his release.