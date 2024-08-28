Lok Janshakti Party Arunachal Pradesh Unit Congratulates Chirag Paswan on Re-Election as LJP (RV) Chief

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) on Monday complimented Chirag Paswan, who has been re-elected as LJP (RV) chief at the Ranchi meet.

Addressing the media at the press club, LJP (RV) state president Riba Pangia said that the decision was taken unanimously during the LJP (RV) national executive meeting held in Ranchi. He also extended gratitude to PM Modi for appointing the party chief as the union minister of food processing industries. He also said that a major decision was taken during the national executive meeting held in Ranchi. The party has extended gratitude to PM Modi for withdrawing the Lateral Entry Bill and a proposal regarding making provision for reservation in all such short-term or long-term futures.

“It shows a strong message that we can voice against our own government if the bill is against the interest of the people,” he said, adding that the decision was also taken to contest in the ensuing assembly election in Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand were also discussed during the party meeting. The decision to contest individually or in coalition with other parties will be solely decided by the state unit, and a strategy report in this regard is to be submitted to the national office.

“Meanwhile, the national party president also emphasized taking part in panchayat and municipal elections in respective states. Therefore, in the coming state panchayat and municipal election 2025, the party will contest in every seat,” he said. He said Chirag Paswan is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the state party office, which is situated at 6-Mile, Itanagar. He will also be attending the first state executive meeting of the state unit of the LJP party. The date is yet to be finalized but will be held in the last of September, most probably.

Pangia said that the party chief also asserted at the meeting that his party is willing to contest the assembly election in Jharkhand to strengthen its support base in the tribal-dominated state. Union minister Chirag Paswan came out in support of a caste census, days after he opposed the BJP government’s lateral entry move. The LJP leader is an ally of the ruling BJP party. LJP also expressed privilege regarding sending the Wakf Board Amendment Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for special discussion and keeping LJP(R) in the committee.

