Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Noney district

NONEY: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Noney in Manipur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

In an X post, NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 26 kilometres at 5:42 am today.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 27/11/2025 05:42:11 IST, Lat: 24.57 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur," the nodal agency posted on X.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the Bay of Bengal at 2:59 am. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/11/2025 02:59:55 IST, Lat: 20.25 N, Long: 91.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," NCS wrote.

