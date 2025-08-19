LS Speaker hails Arunachal Assembly’s golden jubilee

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday congratulated the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on completing 50 glorious years of its journey.

In a virtual message, Birla described Arunachal as the finest example of unity in diversity, noting that the Assembly has kept alive the aspirations of the people by enacting over 600 legislations so far through healthy debates.

“Healthy debate is one of the hallmarks of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and being a temple of democracy, the lawmakers should continue to keep the aspirations of the people alive,” Birla stressed.

Urging the members to work for the state’s progress, the Speaker said the Golden Jubilee must serve as a strong reminder for legislators to work with diligence for the prosperity of the state.

“There may be differences in political lines, but inside the Assembly, which is the living soul of our democracy, efforts should be made by all members, irrespective of party affiliations, to take consensus decisions in the interest of the people and the state,” Birla said.

He praised the House for going paperless with the e-Vidhan initiative, the third in the country, and urged members to remain the voice of the people while working for the welfare of women and youth for Arunachal’s holistic development.

Birla also thanked all past and present members for their contributions to the Assembly’s glorious fifty-year journey.

Speaking on the occasion, state Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte said the state has witnessed a dynamic interplay of indigenous traditions, colonial legacies, and post-independence aspirations.

