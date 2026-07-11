Miao-Khagam Becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s First Cataract Blindness Backlog-Free Block

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ITANAGAR: Miao-Khagam block in Changlang district has become the first block in Arunachal Pradesh to achieve Cataract Blindness Backlog Free (CBBF) status through government-sector initiatives.

Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai announced the achievement at a function organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Health Society under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, in collaboration with the Changlang District Health Society, district administration and Operation Eyesight Universal.

State Programme Officer (NPCB-VI) Dr Taba Khanna said the milestone was achieved through systematic planning, community mobilisation and field-level implementation. Dr Chai congratulated health officials, frontline workers, ophthalmic surgeons and partner organisations for their efforts in identifying cataract patients and facilitating timely surgeries.

Certificates and medals were presented to healthcare personnel, ASHAs, ASHA Facilitators and ophthalmic surgeons for their contribution to the campaign. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the achievement and strengthening eye care services across the state.

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