MLA Nabam Vivek assures Wi-Fi facilities in entire Circle offices, reminds role of officers

ITANAGAR: Legislator Nabam Vivek has assured to install Wi-Fi facilities in the entire Circle Offices within 14-Doimukh assembly constituency. He said this while chairing a coordination meeting with the admin officers and Police officers of Papum Pare at DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Thursday.

MLA said that in the era of technology, when all the correspondence is being done online, it is sad that circle offices don't have Wi-Fi facilities. He asked the officers to install Wi-Fi in their offices, for which he will bear the expenses.

Stressing on the importance of the administration and police joint meeting, Vivek said that effective administration relies on the seamless collaboration between police and administrative officers, leveraging their respective strengths to serve the public efficiently and maintain a stable and secure environment.

Hence, he urged all to join hands and bring about tangible and holistic development in the constituency.

Terming drug menace as a serious concern, he further asked the police officers to deal it with an iron hand. He also appealed to the officers to be punctual and ensure there are no lapses and delays in delivery of public service. During the meeting various issues related to law and order, public safety, manpower and infrastructural gaps and improving administrative efficiency were discussed.

Earlier, the admin officers briefed them about the issues faced by them in service delivery, and DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen while taking note of the issues, further directed the Circle Officers to strictly maintain status quo in the border issues.

To protect the government land from encroachment, he further directed all the Administrative Officers to ensure NOC is obtained for any plot near Government installations and structures. Raising concern over the rampant gambling in the weekly markets and melas, he said henceforth the owner of the market and melas shall be held liable and booked in case of violations.

The OCs of various Police stations of Papum Pare district also spoke about the problems and issues faced by them. Most of it concerned lack of manpower, vehicles, accommodation and CCTVs in the nakas and beat Offices.

