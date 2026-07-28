Monasteries key to preserving Buddhist heritage and social harmony, says Arunachal Governor Parnaik

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik said monasteries remained vital institutions for preserving Buddhist heritage, nurturing moral values and strengthening social harmony during his maiden visit to Sang-ngag Choekhor Dargyeling Monastery, popularly known as Chilipam Monastery, in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The Governor offered prayers and participated in a special ceremony for peace, prosperity and the well-being of humanity. He said monasteries served as repositories of ancient wisdom, fostered compassion and promoted peace, harmony and mutual respect while also contributing to cultural tourism.

Parnaik interacted with the monastery's spiritual head and abbot, Rimpoche Trulku Tenzin Jigme, who briefed him on initiatives to preserve Buddhist teachings and guide young people through spiritual education. The Governor stressed the need to involve the younger generation in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and spiritual heritage.

A special prayer ceremony was also held, while local MLA Tseten Chombay and senior civil and police officials attended the visit.

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