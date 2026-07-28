Meghalaya Cabinet upgrades New Shillong Township body into powerful development authority

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved an amendment to transform the New Shillong Township Development Agency into the New Shillong Development Authority (NSDA) by amending the New Township Development Agency Rules, 2012. The move aims to strengthen the institutional framework for urban planning, governance and infrastructure development in New Shillong.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak said, "The Cabinet has approved the New Shillong Development Authority (NSDA). Earlier, it functioned as an agency."

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, "This marks an important step towards strengthening urban planning, governance and infrastructure development in New Shillong. With greater authority and institutional capacity, the NSDA will play a pivotal role in shaping a well-planned and sustainable city for the people of Meghalaya."

Also Read: Tripura DGP Anurag’s ‘mysterious’ death: Probe gathers pace as inquiry team expanded to 10 officers