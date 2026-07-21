Monsoon havoc in Arunachal: Four districts hit by fresh floods, landslides; one missing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Fresh floods and landslides affected four districts of Arunachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, while one person remained missing in East Siang district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The SEOC said East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Changlang districts reported fresh rain-triggered disasters. Monggo Tayeng (27) remained missing after being swept away by floodwaters in East Siang on Sunday, and SDRF personnel continued search and rescue operations.

The monsoon has so far claimed seven lives, injured 29 people and affected 1,49,378 people across the state, with two persons remaining missing. Fresh incidents affected seven circles and nine villages, while 51 more people were impacted during the last 24 hours.

The deluge has affected 25 districts, 337 circles and 594 villages, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, water supply schemes, power infrastructure, public buildings, houses and crops. Disaster response teams also rescued three stranded men in West Kameng district and evacuated 15 workers from Lower Dibang Valley after water levels receded.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi Landslide Claims Seven-Year-Old’s Life; Four Injured