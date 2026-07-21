Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi Landslide Claims Seven-Year-Old’s Life; Four Injured

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A seven-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were injured after a rain-triggered landslide struck their house in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district in the early hours of Monday, highlighting the impact of incessant monsoon rainfall in the state. The incident occurred at around 4 am in Umlamphlang village while the family was asleep.

Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police Giri Prashad M said, "Today early morning around 4 am, due to heavy rainfall, a landslide fell on the house of Shri Stolin Khymdeit at Umlamphlang village while the family was sleeping. One of his sons, namely (Lt) Pynhun Umbah, aged 7, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot."

He said Stolin Khymdeit, 40, and his three other children - Pynskhem Umbah, 16, Ebani Umbah, 13, and Saphira Umbah, 8 - sustained injuries and were taken to Umtrai PHC for medical observation. The SP further said, "The family members were informed about the requirement of a post-mortem examination to claim any benefits. However, the father and other family members strongly opposed the post-mortem examination and submitted a written application seeking exemption to the Executive Magistrate of Ri Bhoi district, stating that there was no foul play behind the death."

Following an exemption order issued by Executive Magistrate G.L.C. Mylliem, MCS, Ri Bhoi district, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family for the last rites.

Also Read: Meghalaya Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions to Watch FIFA World Cup Final