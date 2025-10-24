Motorcycle Rally from Tawang to Bumla Honours 1962 War Martyrs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a historic and emotional tribute, a motorcycle rally from Tawang war memorial to Bumla Pass was held on Thursday to honour the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-Sino War, with a special homage to Subedar Joginder Singh.

This marked the first-ever organized tribute on the day of his martyrdom, initiated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering on behalf of the people of the border district, in collaboration with the district administration, and the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army.

The rally, flagged off by Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and the deputy commander of Tawang Brigade, was personally led by the MLA, who rode a motorcycle from the Tawang War Memorial to Bumla Pass (15,200 ft) and back, symbolizing courage and remembrance for the brave hearts who defended the nation in 1962.

Earlier in the morning, the MLA laid a wreath at the Tawang war memorial and offered floral tributes at the memorial of Subedar Joginder Singh. En route to Bumla, the rally made a brief halt at Tongpen La, where a solemn ceremony was held, including a Guard of Honour presented by the Bumla Battalion of the Indian Army.

Addressing participants, tourists, and Army personnel at Tongpen La, Tsering said, “On behalf of the people of Tawang, I pay my deepest tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh and all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending Tawang in 1962.”

“It is unimaginable to think of their courage, fighting in snow-covered mountains, against a far larger and better-equipped enemy, yet standing firm in their duty to protect our motherland,” the lawmaker added.

The MLA also extended heartfelt appreciation to all ranks of the Tawang Brigade, paramilitary forces, and security agencies for their dedicated service in safeguarding the region.

He urged the youth to remember the sacrifices of these heroes and to draw inspiration from their patriotism and valor to serve the nation. Upon reaching Bumla Pass, Tsering offered a symbolic tribute at the heap of stones, a revered memorial site, before returning with fellow riders to Tawang.

The rally saw participation from 23 riders, including personnel from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials from the district administration led by ADC Rinchin Leta, and members of the district police headed by SP Dr D W Thongon.

