MoU signed to enhance leadership within PRIs in Arunachal Pradesh

A correspondent

Shillong: IIM Shillong and the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD and PR), Arunachal Pradesh have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing leadership and managerial capacities within the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Arunachal Pradesh. The MoU was signed by Director, IIM Shillong, prof. D.P. Goyal, and , IAS, Secretary Panchayati Raj-cum-President Executive Council, SIRD and PR, Dr. Sonal Swaroop. This partnership represents a significant step towards strengthening the governance and operational efficiency of rural development and Panchayati Raj functions in the region. The primary objective of this MoU is to outline the terms for implementing a comprehensive Management/Leadership Capacity Building Program. This program is designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of elected representatives, officials, and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative aims to equip community leaders with advanced leadership and managerial skills, fostering effective resource utilization and improved management of Panchayat affairs. This partnership underscores a shared vision for enhancing rural governance and community leadership, fostering sustainable development across Arunachal Pradesh.

