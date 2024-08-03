Arunachal Pradesh inks pact with IIM Shillong for enhancing panchayats leadership skill

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong to enhance leadership and managerial skills of Panchayat functionaries in the state. The pact was signed on Thursday by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and IIM Shillong, an official communiqué informed here on Friday. While the SIRD and PR was represented by Panchayati Raj Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop and the institute’s director Habung Lampung, the IIM Shillong was represented by director professor D P Goyal and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, Centre Head of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis.

The primary objective of the MoU is to outline the terms and conditions governing various management and leadership capacity-building programs. These programs will be provided to the elected representatives of rural local bodies, officers, and official functionaries of SIRD and PR and Panchayati Raj institutions. The initiative aims to equip community leaders and local body members with essential tools to enhance their skills and knowledge, enabling Panchayats to function effectively as the third tier of government and to move towards achieving Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) with multi-disciplinary approach and convergence across all sectors, the communiqué said.

Through specialized modules and teaching methodologies, the program will impart leadership and managerial skills to Panchayat functionaries. This will ensure the effective utilization of resources and the efficient management of Panchayat affairs. The initiative is in accordance with the guidelines of the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) by the union Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Meanwhile Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed delight over the development. “Happy to learn that SIRD Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with IIM, Shillong to enhance leadership and management capacities at the grassroots level,” Khandu posted in X. This partnership will prioritize training, support, and equipping Panchayat representatives to achieve LSDGs in every village, benefiting our state’s development. Congratulations and best wishes ! @IIMShillong, the chief minister added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Civil Aviation Minister takes stock of new terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport

Also Watch: