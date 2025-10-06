Namchik-Namphuk coal mine a symbol of transformation: Kishan Reddy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the launch of the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh marked not just an industrial milestone but a symbol of trust, transparency, and transformation for the state and the entire North East.

Reddy, the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, was scheduled to jointly inaugurate the project with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday at Kharsang, heralding the region’s first legal private commercial coal mining operation, an official communique stated.

The minister emphasized that the initiative fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an “Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” integrating the North East into India’s larger energy and infrastructure network through sustainable, scientific, and legal mining practices.

He added that the project aimed to ensure responsible resource utilization while empowering local communities with development and employment opportunities.

Officials noted that the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, long awaited and strategically important, was expected to generate an estimated Rs 4,500 crore in revenue for the Arunachal Pradesh government. The venture was also projected to catalyse industrial growth, energy security, and job creation, significantly contributing to the state’s economy.

Expressing gratitude for the Centre’s consistent support, Chief Minister Khandu said the project would enhance state revenues and open new avenues in skill development, infrastructure expansion, and youth employment. “We are proud to be part of India’s growth journey,” he remarked, highlighting the project’s long-term benefits for the people of the state.

