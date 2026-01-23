Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive flagged off with thrilling hill climb at Indo-Myanmar border

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The much-anticipated Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive, themed "Daring to Push Boundaries, Celebrating Boundaries," was flagged off on Thursday from Hell Gate at Nampong village in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, drawing motorsport athletes from across the country along with large local crowds.

A total of 35 participants, including 22 superbike riders and 13 high-performance car drivers, took part on the opening day, turning the border village into a hub of high-octane motorsport action.

Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakera flagged off the event and said such initiatives go beyond sports by connecting people and regions, officials said.

"Events like this make places relevant. Roads and motors connect nations like arteries, keeping the country united," he said, expressing happiness over the growing motorsport culture in Arunachal Pradesh.

Competitive action began with an 11.2-km hill climb stage from Hell Gate to Pangsau Pass at the Indo-Myanmar border.

Hamza Murtaza dominated the stage, clocking an impressive 9 minutes 57 seconds to take an early lead. A local rider followed closely with a time of 10 minutes 4 seconds, while Mohit Sachdeva completed the climb in 10 minutes 35 seconds, finishing at the Pangsau Pass summit.

Thousands of spectators lined the route leading to Pangsau Pass, cheering the riders and drivers and bringing the first day of competition to an electrifying close.

Among the senior participants, Dr Gomi, chief patron of the Arunachal Superbikes Club, shared his excitement ahead of the race, saying his "heart is already pumping" for the PowerDrive challenge.

The event will continue on Friday in Namsai town, where participants will compete in a one-kilometre tarmac autocross stage set in the heart of the town, promising another day of intense competition and public engagement.

