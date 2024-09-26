Assam: Demow College observe National Service Scheme Day 2024

DEMOW: The NSS Unit of Demow College observed the National Service Scheme (NSS) Day 2024 in Demow College on Tuesday. A medical camp was organized where Doctors were present, and around 150 students had done their health checkups.

A meeting was organized in the auditorium of Demow College on Tuesday, where principal of Demow College, Dr. Krishna Jyoti Handique, chaired and programme officer of NSS Unit Demow College, Dr. Hemanta Konch, anchored. In the programme, Demow Constituency MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, was present as the chief guest; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assam Police, Satyaraj Hazarika, was present as a special guest; and Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM&HO), Dr. Prodip Borgohain, was present as an invited guest.

Also Read: Assam: Wild Elephant Cub Trapped in Dudhnoi Residential Area

Also Watch: