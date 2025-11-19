VPP chief writes to CM, seeks independent probe into MLA scheme implementation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a direct and assertive communication to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Voice of the People Party (VPP) president and Nongkrem MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit has demanded an independent inquiry into the implementation of MLAs’ schemes across Meghalaya, citing concerns the Chief Minister himself recently raised. In a strongly worded letter, Basaiawmoit not only endorsed the Chief Minister’s call for transparency but also urged him to initiate a full-scale investigation dating back nearly two decades.

Addressing the Chief Minister, Basaiawmoit wrote: “Our attention has been drawn to your recent statement in connection with the implementation of MLAs’ schemes, where you expressed your concern about the manner in which MLAs’ schemes are implemented, especially in constituencies represented by members belonging to the opposition party.”

He continued, “I would like to appreciate your concern and apprehensions when you decided to question whether MLAs’ schemes have been properly utilized or not. I fully endorse your sentiment that MLAs’ schemes should be properly utilized and implemented in a transparent manner.”

Reiterating the VPP’s stance on accountability, the MLA pointed out that the party had already issued written instructions to its legislators to ensure complete transparency. “As the party which believes in transparency and accountability, it has already written a letter to all its MLAs to ensure that implementation of MLAs’ schemes should be carried out in a transparent manner,” he wrote.

Basaiawmoit then moved to the core of his demand, stating: “I would like to take a cue from your statement and express my sincere desire for an independent enquiry into the implementation of MLAs’ schemes in the State, to be immediately constituted by the government. I further suggest that you initiate this investigation from the year 2008 onwards, starting from 22–Nongkrem Constituency and subsequently followed by other constituencies.”

