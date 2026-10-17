NCC Cadets from 13 States Conclude Trekking Camp in Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: A national-level NCC trekking camp involving 550 cadets from 13 states concluded in Itanagar on Friday after eight days of trekking, survival training and educational tours aimed at promoting national integration and familiarising participants with Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and natural heritage.

The Rising Sun Trek camp began on October 10 at Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School and was organised by the 1st Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Tezpur Group, under the North Eastern Region Directorate. Eighteen Associate NCC Officers also participated. The cadets trekked through the Poma hills and Chimi village and took part in a survival exercise at Poma village, where they learnt to prepare food using locally available forest and riverine resources. They also practised traditional knots, lashings and binding techniques used by local communities. Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and villagers witnessed the exercise. The participants visited historical and cultural sites and explored Itanagar market to learn about local livelihoods and resource management. Friendly matches and athletics competitions marked the concluding day.

The organisers said the camp promoted unity, friendship and understanding of the country's cultural and geographical diversity.

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